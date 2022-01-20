Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,519,000 after purchasing an additional 102,594 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.44.

NYSE:EXR opened at $198.41 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.