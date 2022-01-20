Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 31.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 109.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $121.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average is $119.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

