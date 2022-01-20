Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $113.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.