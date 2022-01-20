Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,378 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $312.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.76 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.30.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

