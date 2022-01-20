NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised NN Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NN Group from €42.00 ($47.73) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NN Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. NN Group has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

