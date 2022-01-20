NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

