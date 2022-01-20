NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 8,809 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3,036.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 130,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 126,467 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 409.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

