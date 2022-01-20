NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

INT opened at $27.78 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

