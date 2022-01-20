NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $422,000 Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,174,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $168.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -56.92%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

