NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $298,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,636 shares of company stock worth $13,252,091. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

NYSE:JBL opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

