NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,998.26.

CMG opened at $1,467.68 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,679.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,770.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

