NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $251.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $256.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

