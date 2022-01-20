Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.84 Million

Analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce sales of $120.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.00 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $107.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $481.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.30 million to $482.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $525.46 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $539.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 5,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,332. The stock has a market cap of $375.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Noodles & Company

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.