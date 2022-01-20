Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$44.00.

NPIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.15.

Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

