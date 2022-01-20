Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.97 Billion

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce $8.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.95 billion and the highest is $9.00 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $10.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $36.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $37.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.78 billion to $37.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northrop Grumman.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share.
Shares of NOC opened at $401.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.49 and a 200-day moving average of $369.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.
In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.
