Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.97 Billion

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce $8.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.95 billion and the highest is $9.00 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $10.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $36.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $37.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.78 billion to $37.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Shares of NOC opened at $401.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.49 and a 200-day moving average of $369.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.