NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

