NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NOW by 306.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in NOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.93.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NOW will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.