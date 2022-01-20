Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.55. Nuvalent shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 88 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at $130,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.