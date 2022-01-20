Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $5.35

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.75. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 935 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $2,879,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 185,026 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock worth $44,843,200.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 134,797 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at $1,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

