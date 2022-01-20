Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0245 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

