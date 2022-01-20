Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NYSE JHAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.66.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
