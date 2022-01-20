Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE JHAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

