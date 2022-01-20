O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,509 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after buying an additional 1,443,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after buying an additional 1,375,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE INVH opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 151.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

