O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the second quarter worth about $452,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 100.1% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

RELL opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.57. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $33,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,782 shares of company stock worth $1,219,967 over the last 90 days. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

