O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Agilysys by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 12.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.97. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

