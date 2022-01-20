O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

TER stock opened at $148.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average is $134.07.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.