O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 25,306 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,306 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

