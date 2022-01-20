O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

RLJ opened at $14.38 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.99.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

