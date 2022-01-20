Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

OCUL stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $449.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,842.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 133,217 shares of company stock worth $840,560 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

