Oddz Price Reaches $0.21 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Oddz has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $695,479.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00058215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.54 or 0.07442560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00063256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,003.12 or 0.99858288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

