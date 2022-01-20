Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 68.0% over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a payout ratio of -440.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of OPI opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 1.26. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 63.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 54.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

