OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.
OFG stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.68%.
OFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
