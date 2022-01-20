OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

OFG stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

