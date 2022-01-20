OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.78

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OFG shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,812,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

