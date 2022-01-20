Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

ORI stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

