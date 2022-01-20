Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,400 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Olympic Steel by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Olympic Steel by 26.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
