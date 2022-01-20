Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 4.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 13.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $161,777.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,027,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,417 over the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFLX stock opened at $143.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

