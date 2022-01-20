One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.09

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.09 and traded as high as $32.99. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 47,296 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $669.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.51%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

