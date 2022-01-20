OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,603 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.83. The company had a trading volume of 321,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,917,379. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

