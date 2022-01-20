OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $279,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.36. 1,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,900. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

