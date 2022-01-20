OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of ENTG traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.01. 6,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,358. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

