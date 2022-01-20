OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises about 0.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,682 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

