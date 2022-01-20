OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock traded up $18.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $539.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 478.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $626.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.67.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

