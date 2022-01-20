OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.64. 1,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,207,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

