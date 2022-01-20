OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.2% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,962,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,925,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.35. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,523. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.21.

