OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $108.19. The company had a trading volume of 77,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average is $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

