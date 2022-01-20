OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $17.40 on Thursday, hitting $538.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,718. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.25, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $626.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.67.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

