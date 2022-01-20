OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $489,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL traded up $9.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $500.33. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,912. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.