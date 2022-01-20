OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 155,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,758,128. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $248.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

