OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $393,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,114,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,809,000 after acquiring an additional 67,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $155.66. 11,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.74 and a 200-day moving average of $141.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.57. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

