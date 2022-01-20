OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 403,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 34,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,925. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

