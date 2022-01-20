OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,126,000 after purchasing an additional 203,544 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 441,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,698,000 after acquiring an additional 94,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.44. 186,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,504,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

